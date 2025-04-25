Left Menu

Bombay High Court to Review Controversial Termination of Juvenile Justice Board Members

The Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the Maharashtra government regarding the termination of two Juvenile Justice Board members. The members were dismissed for alleged procedural lapses in granting bail to a juvenile involved in a Pune car crash. The court will hear the case in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:38 IST
Bombay High Court to Review Controversial Termination of Juvenile Justice Board Members
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has raised a query with the Maharashtra government concerning the dismissal of two members of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). The decision to terminate L N Danavade and Kavita Thorat was linked to their handling of the bail for a minor implicated in a deadly crash in Pune.

The controversy stems from the claim that the members committed procedural misconduct while granting bail. In response, the Women and Child Development Department led an investigation, concluding that the duo violated norms, resulting in their expulsion. Advocate Harshavardhan Pawar, representing the former JJB members, argues that the termination lacked legal standing.

The high court has forwarded a notice to the state department and will readdress the issue in June. The initial bail, granted under lenient terms, attracted public anger, ultimately compelling a revision of the board's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025