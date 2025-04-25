Bombay High Court to Review Controversial Termination of Juvenile Justice Board Members

The Bombay High Court has raised a query with the Maharashtra government concerning the dismissal of two members of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). The decision to terminate L N Danavade and Kavita Thorat was linked to their handling of the bail for a minor implicated in a deadly crash in Pune.

The controversy stems from the claim that the members committed procedural misconduct while granting bail. In response, the Women and Child Development Department led an investigation, concluding that the duo violated norms, resulting in their expulsion. Advocate Harshavardhan Pawar, representing the former JJB members, argues that the termination lacked legal standing.

The high court has forwarded a notice to the state department and will readdress the issue in June. The initial bail, granted under lenient terms, attracted public anger, ultimately compelling a revision of the board's decision.

