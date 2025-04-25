Odisha Government Launches Crackdown on Pakistani Nationals

Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive, the Odisha government has initiated the deportation of Pakistani nationals residing in the state. The move comes after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, including one from Odisha.

DGP YB Khurania disclosed that 12 Pakistani nationals with valid long-term or short-term visas have been identified for deportation. Local SPs have been instructed to ensure their compliance with leaving the country within 48 hours of notice, regardless of visa status.

Amit Shah has called upon all state chief ministers to enforce this order to ensure no Pakistani national remains in India beyond the stipulated deadline. Concurrently, Odisha is preparing to address the status of Bangladeshi infiltrators within its jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)