Left Menu

Odisha Government Launches Crackdown on Pakistani Nationals

In response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive, Odisha begins deporting Pakistani nationals. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, 12 Pakistanis have been identified for deportation, with 48 hours to leave once notified. The state aligns with India's decision to revoke all visas for Pakistani nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:54 IST
Odisha Government Launches Crackdown on Pakistani Nationals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive, the Odisha government has initiated the deportation of Pakistani nationals residing in the state. The move comes after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, including one from Odisha.

DGP YB Khurania disclosed that 12 Pakistani nationals with valid long-term or short-term visas have been identified for deportation. Local SPs have been instructed to ensure their compliance with leaving the country within 48 hours of notice, regardless of visa status.

Amit Shah has called upon all state chief ministers to enforce this order to ensure no Pakistani national remains in India beyond the stipulated deadline. Concurrently, Odisha is preparing to address the status of Bangladeshi infiltrators within its jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025