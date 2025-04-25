Uttar Pradesh Launches UPCOS to Safeguard Outsourced Labour Rights

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled the Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation (UPCOS) to improve the welfare of outsourced workers. This initiative was announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, aiming to safeguard labour rights and provide equitable treatment to outsourced personnel across the state.

In a statement, the chief minister highlighted the challenges outsourced workers face, such as salary deductions, payment delays, and insufficient access to benefits like EPF and ESI. To tackle these issues, UPCOS will ensure fair practices in recruitment and payment, ensuring timely deposits directly into workers' bank accounts.

UPCOS will function under a three-party agreement involving government departments, the corporation, and the outsourcing agency, guaranteeing social and economic security for workers. The corporation will provide several benefits, including healthcare, maternity leave, and pensions, while adhering to reservation policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)