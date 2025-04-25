U.S. and South Korea Aim for Balanced Trade

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer engaged in a significant meeting with South Korea's Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy, Ahn Dukgeu, on Friday. The leaders emphasized the need for swift progress in achieving balanced and reciprocal trade.

A statement from Greer's office highlighted the mutual agreement to prioritize these discussions, as both sides acknowledge the importance of equitable trade relationships.

In a bid to expedite this process, Greer and Ahn have instructed their teams to initiate technical talks next week, signaling a commitment to this evolving trade discussion.

