U.S. and South Korea Aim for Balanced Trade
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met with South Korean Trade Minister Ahn Dukgeu to discuss advancing reciprocal and balanced trade between their nations. They agreed to start technical talks next week.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer engaged in a significant meeting with South Korea's Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy, Ahn Dukgeu, on Friday. The leaders emphasized the need for swift progress in achieving balanced and reciprocal trade.
A statement from Greer's office highlighted the mutual agreement to prioritize these discussions, as both sides acknowledge the importance of equitable trade relationships.
In a bid to expedite this process, Greer and Ahn have instructed their teams to initiate technical talks next week, signaling a commitment to this evolving trade discussion.
