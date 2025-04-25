Left Menu

Drug Bust Unveils Dark Web of MDMA Trade in Delhi

Four individuals, including a Nigerian national, were arrested in Delhi for delivering MDMA after being caught in a drug bust following a tip-off. The consignment totaled 78 grams of MDMA. The main accused, Vikas, had previous convictions, and the group included Gaurav, Ayush, and Chukwunwike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:33 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, a man appearing in a Delhi court to stand surety for his friend found himself arrested hours later in a drug bust involving the same friend. The arrest, which took place on Friday, also involved a Nigerian national and two other individuals.

Vikas, accompanied by Gaurav Yadav, Ayush, and Chukwunwike, fell into police custody after being caught with 78 grams of MDMA. The sequence began on April 4, when Gaurav arrived at the Dwarka Court to vouch for Vikas in an accident case. The duo later converged in Sector-12 Dwarka to allegedly deliver MDMA.

A strategic police raid following a tip-off led to their capture, with more MDMA and subsequent arrests being made over the following days. The investigation revealed deeper links, involving high-end lifestyle aspirations and connections to foreign suppliers, painting a complex picture of urban drug networks.

