Drug Bust Unveils Dark Web of MDMA Trade in Delhi

In a dramatic turn of events, a man appearing in a Delhi court to stand surety for his friend found himself arrested hours later in a drug bust involving the same friend. The arrest, which took place on Friday, also involved a Nigerian national and two other individuals.

Vikas, accompanied by Gaurav Yadav, Ayush, and Chukwunwike, fell into police custody after being caught with 78 grams of MDMA. The sequence began on April 4, when Gaurav arrived at the Dwarka Court to vouch for Vikas in an accident case. The duo later converged in Sector-12 Dwarka to allegedly deliver MDMA.

A strategic police raid following a tip-off led to their capture, with more MDMA and subsequent arrests being made over the following days. The investigation revealed deeper links, involving high-end lifestyle aspirations and connections to foreign suppliers, painting a complex picture of urban drug networks.

