High Alert: Threats Loom Over Kashmir's Railway Infrastructure

Security forces have heightened vigilance after receiving intelligence indicating that terrorist groups are actively planning assaults on critical railway infrastructure and targeting Kashmiri Pandits and non-locals in the Valley.

This alert comes in the wake of the deadly April 22 attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people, predominantly tourists, were killed by terrorists. Officials emphasize the vulnerability of railway systems, given that many of their employees in the region are non-local, heightening their risk.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), along with local police and security agencies, have been instructed to implement comprehensive safety measures. These include restricting movement outside of barracks for railway security personnel and collaborating with other agencies to prevent any sabotage attempts by terrorists.

