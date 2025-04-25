ACLU Pushes for Return of Venezuelan Deportees Sent to El Salvador Under Controversial Act

The American Civil Liberties Union has appealed to a U.S. District Judge to ensure the return of 137 Venezuelan men deported to El Salvador under a controversial legal directive.

The deportation was facilitated using the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, drawing criticism for allegedly bypassing the deportees' right to challenge allegations against them in court.

The case mirrors a previous incident involving a wrongly deported migrant, prompting judicial inquiries into the administration's actions and potential contempt proceedings.

