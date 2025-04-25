ACLU Pushes for Return of Venezuelan Deportees Sent to El Salvador Under Controversial Act
The ACLU is urging a judge to compel the Trump administration to return 137 Venezuelan men deported to El Salvador without a chance to contest gang affiliation allegations. The legal battle highlights the contentious application of the Alien Enemies Act for deportations by the administration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:53 IST
The American Civil Liberties Union has appealed to a U.S. District Judge to ensure the return of 137 Venezuelan men deported to El Salvador under a controversial legal directive.
The deportation was facilitated using the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, drawing criticism for allegedly bypassing the deportees' right to challenge allegations against them in court.
The case mirrors a previous incident involving a wrongly deported migrant, prompting judicial inquiries into the administration's actions and potential contempt proceedings.
