VHP Demands Robust Action Against Terrorism Post Pahalgam Attack

On Friday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) members from both North and South Tamil Nadu paid their respects to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The organization condemned the 'brutal' violence in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the central government to react with significantly heightened strength.

Following the attack, the VHP praised the government's immediate measures, which included suspending the Indus River Treaty, expelling Pakistanis from India, and halting trade with Pakistan. They called for decisive action to dismantle terrorist training facilities across the border to end such violence against Indian citizens.

VHP leaders Andal P Chockalingam and M Ramakrishnan jointly urged the Tamil Nadu government to back the central government's initiatives to eliminate terrorist organizations, emphasizing the need for robust support in these counter-terrorism efforts.

