Left Menu

VHP Demands Robust Action Against Terrorism Post Pahalgam Attack

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Tamil Nadu units paid tribute to Pahalgam attack victims and urged a strong government response. The group supports measures like treaty suspension and urges further action against terrorist bases. They requested Tamil Nadu's support in counter-terrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:01 IST
VHP Demands Robust Action Against Terrorism Post Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) members from both North and South Tamil Nadu paid their respects to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The organization condemned the 'brutal' violence in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the central government to react with significantly heightened strength.

Following the attack, the VHP praised the government's immediate measures, which included suspending the Indus River Treaty, expelling Pakistanis from India, and halting trade with Pakistan. They called for decisive action to dismantle terrorist training facilities across the border to end such violence against Indian citizens.

VHP leaders Andal P Chockalingam and M Ramakrishnan jointly urged the Tamil Nadu government to back the central government's initiatives to eliminate terrorist organizations, emphasizing the need for robust support in these counter-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025