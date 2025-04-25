Legal Metrology Reforms to Spur Business Growth and Safeguard Consumers: DoCA

In a significant move towards creating a more business-friendly regulatory environment while upholding consumer protection, the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), Government of India, hosted a high-level Round Table Conference on “Ease of Doing Business and Protection of Consumer Rights” at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The event saw the convergence of over 250 key stakeholders from across the country, including Controllers of Legal Metrology, senior government officials, industry leaders, and representatives of Voluntary Consumer Organisations (VCOs).

Decriminalisation for Business Confidence and Growth

Smt. Nidhi Khare, Secretary, DoCA, in her keynote address, emphasized the far-reaching impact of the decriminalisation of minor sections of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009. She noted that this strategic policy shift under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023 would reduce compliance burden, eliminate fear of imprisonment for minor lapses, and unlock growth opportunities for India’s business ecosystem.

She stated, “These amendments aim to balance regulatory enforcement with a supportive ecosystem for enterprises. Businesses and citizens will now operate with more confidence, unburdened by the fear of incarceration for trivial violations.”

Technology-Driven Accuracy and Global Recognition

Highlighting the importance of accuracy and transparency, Smt. Khare called upon States and Union Territories to modernize their legal metrology operations by embracing IT solutions. She commended India's recent achievement of becoming the 13th country authorized to issue OIML (International Organization of Legal Metrology) certificates — a major step toward international standardization.

She urged State departments to expedite their alignment with the Jan Vishwas Act and to integrate their operations with the eMaap portal, an IT initiative to streamline metrology compliance and improve service delivery. A one-month deadline was set for onboarding.

Additionally, she announced that the revised implementation dates for the amended Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 would now be January 1st and July 1st.

State-Level Innovations and Initiatives

Sh. Bharat Khera, Additional Secretary, DoCA, opened the conference with a compelling welcome address stressing the significance of collaborative governance. He urged State officers to focus on fair procedures and avoid technical violations that undermine transparency and trust.

Sh. Anupam Mishra, Joint Secretary, DoCA, provided a comprehensive overview of recent legislative amendments, emphasizing a shift from revenue-oriented enforcement to consumer-centric implementation. His address highlighted ongoing reforms, including the simplification of licensing procedures and the rationalisation of penalties.

The Joint Controller of Legal Metrology from Andhra Pradesh, through a virtual presentation, showcased the state's pioneering measures such as:

Geo-tagging and calibration of weighbridges for farmer protection.

Strict enforcement of Rule 9 in the gold and bullion market.

Integration of anti-tampering tech in fuel dispensers.

Upgrades to OVR, GVR, and MIDCO systems.

Introduction of Gold Caratage Machines, Lacto Scan Analyzers, and Moisture Meters for precision in agricultural and dairy trade.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and regular training programs at national institutions like NPL and CDAC.

Consumer Advocacy and Industry Feedback

The conference also served as a platform for consumer groups and industry associations to voice their concerns and suggestions.

Dr. Anant Sharma, representing Consumers World, advocated for stricter enforcement for mass-impact violations and questioned the practicality of QR codes for mandatory labeling, urging instead for a penalty structure linked to a company’s turnover.

Sh. Shirish Despande from a VCO in Maharashtra flagged concerns about dual MRPs and overcharging on basic commodities like milk and bottled water. He stressed the need to review the exploitation of consumers under misleading pricing practices.

Best Practices and Enforcement Models from States

Several states presented their successful enforcement models:

Uttar Pradesh highlighted strong actions taken against e-commerce violations, noting that in FY 2024–25 alone, 516 cases were booked, with Rs 11 crore collected through compounding fines. They also showcased efforts to ensure accurate weighing mechanisms at 77,999 PDS outlets.

Other notable presentations came from Odisha, Punjab, and Goa, offering a rich exchange of strategies and tools being adopted for better metrology governance.

Scientific and Digital Contributions

Dr. Ashish Agarwal from the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) delivered a technical brief on India’s Time Dissemination Project, a crucial initiative aimed at synchronizing time-sensitive processes across industries.

Sh. G. Mayil Muthu Kumaran, DDG at NIC, provided a live walkthrough of the eMaap Portal, highlighting its potential to serve as a single window for licensing, verification, and consumer grievance redressal.

Paving the Path Forward

The Round Table Conference underscored the evolving role of legal metrology not only as a tool for market regulation but also as a vital enabler of consumer trust and economic growth. With active cooperation from State departments, consumer groups, and industry stakeholders, the Government aims to create a balanced, efficient, and transparent regulatory framework.

The event concluded with renewed commitments from stakeholders to fast-track modernization, align with national priorities, and foster a compliance culture grounded in fairness and efficiency.