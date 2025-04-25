Ride-Hailing Controversy: Rapido Rider Removed for Misconduct

A Rapido bike rider has been accused of inappropriate conduct after allegedly sending an unsolicited message to a woman, demanding her flat number and requesting a call. The woman, feeling unsafe, alerted her husband, who apprehended the driver outside their building and shared a video of the encounter online.

Following the incident, the ride-hailing company Rapido announced that the driver's conduct was unacceptable. The firm stated they have permanently removed the driver from the platform and offered legal assistance to the customer, while also reviewing their driver verification protocols.

The driver, identified as Manjar Alam, was reportedly using someone's identity to operate on the platform. Despite no formal police complaint, Rapido assured their commitment to maintaining safety and integrity in their service.

(With inputs from agencies.)