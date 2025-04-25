Left Menu

Ride-Hailing Controversy: Rapido Rider Removed for Misconduct

A woman accused a Rapido bike rider of inappropriate behavior after he sent an unsolicited message asking for her flat number. Her husband caught the driver on camera and posted the footage online. Rapido permanently removed the driver, reiterating their zero-tolerance policy and tightening verification protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Rapido bike rider has been accused of inappropriate conduct after allegedly sending an unsolicited message to a woman, demanding her flat number and requesting a call. The woman, feeling unsafe, alerted her husband, who apprehended the driver outside their building and shared a video of the encounter online.

Following the incident, the ride-hailing company Rapido announced that the driver's conduct was unacceptable. The firm stated they have permanently removed the driver from the platform and offered legal assistance to the customer, while also reviewing their driver verification protocols.

The driver, identified as Manjar Alam, was reportedly using someone's identity to operate on the platform. Despite no formal police complaint, Rapido assured their commitment to maintaining safety and integrity in their service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

