Tragedy in Zamfara: Mining Village Attacked by Armed Gunmen

In a devastating attack in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state, at least 20 individuals lost their lives, while dozens more were injured as armed gunmen targeted a mining village, a rights group reported.

The assailants, arriving on motorcycles, commenced their assault in the village of Gobirawa Chali, part of the Dan Gulbi district, launching a 'house-to-house killing spree,' according to Amnesty International.

The gunmen first struck a gold-mining site, where they initially claimed 14 lives. Further casualties surfaced in homes and a mosque, signaling the severity of the attack. Despite the lack of a clear motive, the violence echoes similar actions by bandit groups responsible for widespread killings and abductions, as weak security continues to plague Nigeria's mineral-laden northwest.

(With inputs from agencies.)