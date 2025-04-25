Left Menu

Tragedy in Zamfara: Mining Village Attacked by Armed Gunmen

At least 20 were killed and multiple injured in Zamfara, Nigeria, during a violent attack on a mining village. Armed gunmen on motorcycles targeted a gold-mining site and local homes. The attack underscores the ongoing threat of bandit groups exploiting weak security for violent crimes and kidnappings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a devastating attack in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state, at least 20 individuals lost their lives, while dozens more were injured as armed gunmen targeted a mining village, a rights group reported.

The assailants, arriving on motorcycles, commenced their assault in the village of Gobirawa Chali, part of the Dan Gulbi district, launching a 'house-to-house killing spree,' according to Amnesty International.

The gunmen first struck a gold-mining site, where they initially claimed 14 lives. Further casualties surfaced in homes and a mosque, signaling the severity of the attack. Despite the lack of a clear motive, the violence echoes similar actions by bandit groups responsible for widespread killings and abductions, as weak security continues to plague Nigeria's mineral-laden northwest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

