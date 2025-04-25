Tragedy in Pahalgam: A Family's Grief and a Call for Security

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, a major tourist destination in south Kashmir, has left the family of Sushil Nathaniel mourning his tragic loss. The Indore resident was among at least 26 people killed when terrorists targeted tourists in the area on Tuesday. Many others suffered injuries in the harrowing incident.

Nathaniel's younger brother, Vikas, speaking to the Press Trust of India, expressed grief over the apparent security lapse that allowed the attack to occur. While not pointing fingers, the family hopes the government will enforce stricter security measures to ensure tourist safety in Jammu and Kashmir.

Calls for increased security presence were echoed by Vikas's wife, Jema, who suggested a temporary ban on tourism if safety cannot be guaranteed. Colleagues from the Life Insurance Corporation of India recalled Nathaniel as a cheerful person. In their shared sorrow, they urged the government to take robust action against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)