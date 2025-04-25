Cyber Fraudsters Duped Elderly Woman with 'Digital Arrest' Scam
An 86-year-old woman in Mumbai fell victim to a cyber fraud scheme, losing Rs 4.45 lakh. The scam involved phone and video calls from fraudsters posing as officials demanding money to clear her name from false money laundering charges.
- Country:
- India
An 86-year-old woman in Mumbai's Gamdevi area became the victim of a sophisticated cyber fraud scheme, losing Rs 4.45 lakh, a police official reported on Friday. The incident highlights the growing threat of digital scams targeting vulnerable individuals.
On April 22, the victim received a phone call from a man identifying himself as Vishal Agarwal, who claimed to be a Delhi-based telecommunications officer. She was misled into believing her mobile number was being misused. The call was followed by a video interaction with another alleged official named Gopesh Kumar.
Kumar falsely accused her of involvement in a fake currency operation, insisting her name was among 27 charged with money laundering. A subsequent video call with someone posing as Supreme Court official Devesh Kumar compelled her to transfer Rs 4.45 lakh, only to be met with silence from the fraudsters afterward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CBI Cracks Down on Digital Arrests: Four Nabbed in Nationwide Operation
Unraveling the Digital Arrest Syndicate: Operation Chakra-V
Digital Arrest Scam: Retired Colonel Duped of Rs 49 Lakh
Delhi Police Unravels Sophisticated 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Scam
Mumbai Police Launch 24/7 Helpline to Combat Digital Arrest Scams