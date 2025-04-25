Left Menu

Cyber Fraudsters Duped Elderly Woman with 'Digital Arrest' Scam

An 86-year-old woman in Mumbai fell victim to a cyber fraud scheme, losing Rs 4.45 lakh. The scam involved phone and video calls from fraudsters posing as officials demanding money to clear her name from false money laundering charges.

Updated: 25-04-2025 22:00 IST
An 86-year-old woman in Mumbai's Gamdevi area became the victim of a sophisticated cyber fraud scheme, losing Rs 4.45 lakh, a police official reported on Friday. The incident highlights the growing threat of digital scams targeting vulnerable individuals.

On April 22, the victim received a phone call from a man identifying himself as Vishal Agarwal, who claimed to be a Delhi-based telecommunications officer. She was misled into believing her mobile number was being misused. The call was followed by a video interaction with another alleged official named Gopesh Kumar.

Kumar falsely accused her of involvement in a fake currency operation, insisting her name was among 27 charged with money laundering. A subsequent video call with someone posing as Supreme Court official Devesh Kumar compelled her to transfer Rs 4.45 lakh, only to be met with silence from the fraudsters afterward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

