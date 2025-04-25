Tragic Incident at Bahraich Rice Mill Sparks Safety Protocol Concerns

A tragic incident at the Rajgarhia Rice Mill in Bahraich has resulted in the deaths of five workers, with three others hospitalized, after inhaling smoke from a malfunctioning dryer, according to official statements released on Friday.

The rice mill's management has pledged Rs 10 lakh compensation to each of the families of the deceased. The incident occurred at approximately 5 am when workers, inspecting the origin of the smoke, lost consciousness in the dryer area.

District Magistrate Monika Rani reported that the affected workers were operating a paddy drying process when smoke unexpectedly arose, causing fatal suffocation. A thorough investigation spearheaded by officials and technical experts is underway.

Despite claims that the fully automated dryer system, which uses steam-generated hot air, had no conditions for such smoke, Director Vinod Agarwal confirmed a worker's observance of smoke early in the morning. Attempting an inspection, the worker prompted others to follow, leading to the tragic outcome.

Despite swift intervention by the fire brigade and medical teams, five workers were pronounced dead upon hospital arrival, while three remain under medical care. Additional Superintendent of Police Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha clarified that overpowering smoke, not fire, led to the collapse of the workers.

Expressing condolences, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed prompt medical aid for the injured while Rajgarhia Food Products Pvt Ltd extended financial assistance to affected families. The incident has renewed concerns over industrial safety measures in automated environments, prompting expected administrative reviews post-investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)