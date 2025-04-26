Kaleshwaram Project Flaws: A Political Storm in Telangana

Telangana's Irrigation Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, has raised serious concerns over the Kaleshwaram project following a critical report from the National Dam Safety Authority. The report unveils major inadequacies in the project's design, construction, and maintenance, marking a significant blow to the previous BRS government.

In a strong statement, Minister Reddy highlighted that soil testing and geophysical investigations were insufficient, leading to the project's failures. He castigated the BRS for accruing over Rs 1 lakh crore in high-interest loans for a project that reportedly faltered under their administration.

The Congress party has pledged to thoroughly analyze the NDSA report in an upcoming Cabinet meeting. The shortcomings, especially at the Medigadda barrage, were poignant during the 2023 assembly elections, positioning them at the forefront of political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)