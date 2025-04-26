Kaleshwaram Project Flaws: A Political Storm in Telangana
Telangana's Irrigation Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, criticized the BRS government's handling of the Kaleshwaram project, citing a damaging NDSA review. Allegations include design, construction, and operational failures, alongside fiscal mismanagement. This issue became a focal point during the 2023 assembly elections, with Congress vowing further scrutiny.
Telangana's Irrigation Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, has raised serious concerns over the Kaleshwaram project following a critical report from the National Dam Safety Authority. The report unveils major inadequacies in the project's design, construction, and maintenance, marking a significant blow to the previous BRS government.
In a strong statement, Minister Reddy highlighted that soil testing and geophysical investigations were insufficient, leading to the project's failures. He castigated the BRS for accruing over Rs 1 lakh crore in high-interest loans for a project that reportedly faltered under their administration.
The Congress party has pledged to thoroughly analyze the NDSA report in an upcoming Cabinet meeting. The shortcomings, especially at the Medigadda barrage, were poignant during the 2023 assembly elections, positioning them at the forefront of political discourse.
