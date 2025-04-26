Left Menu

Kaleshwaram Project Flaws: A Political Storm in Telangana

Telangana's Irrigation Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, criticized the BRS government's handling of the Kaleshwaram project, citing a damaging NDSA review. Allegations include design, construction, and operational failures, alongside fiscal mismanagement. This issue became a focal point during the 2023 assembly elections, with Congress vowing further scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-04-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 08:52 IST
Kaleshwaram Project Flaws: A Political Storm in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's Irrigation Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, has raised serious concerns over the Kaleshwaram project following a critical report from the National Dam Safety Authority. The report unveils major inadequacies in the project's design, construction, and maintenance, marking a significant blow to the previous BRS government.

In a strong statement, Minister Reddy highlighted that soil testing and geophysical investigations were insufficient, leading to the project's failures. He castigated the BRS for accruing over Rs 1 lakh crore in high-interest loans for a project that reportedly faltered under their administration.

The Congress party has pledged to thoroughly analyze the NDSA report in an upcoming Cabinet meeting. The shortcomings, especially at the Medigadda barrage, were poignant during the 2023 assembly elections, positioning them at the forefront of political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025