Bilawal's Bold Stand: Indus Waters at the Center of Indo-Pak Tensions

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman, has issued strong warnings over India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty post-Pahalgam attack. He insisted that the Indus River's waters are Pakistan's lifeline, vowing to protect this resource amid increased Indo-Pak tensions, reflecting past historic agreements and regional unity imperatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-04-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 11:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a striking statement that underscores escalating tensions in South Asia, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari declared Pakistan's staunch stance on the Indus Waters issue. This comes after India decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), following a terror attack in Pahalgam.

Bilawal, speaking at a rally in Sindh's Sukkur area, emphasized the significance of the Indus, asserting that it either flows with Pakistan's waters or bears the weight of conflict. Referring to historical ties with Mohenjo-Daro, he criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claims on ancient civilizations, insisting that Pakistan remains the true custodian of the Indus heritage.

On a diplomatically sensitive note, Bilawal urged unity among Pakistan's provinces to resist what he described as Indian aggression. The developments come in light of India downgrading ties with Islamabad and Pakistan's threat to suspend key accords, like the Simla Agreement, amidst heightened Indo-Pak friction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

