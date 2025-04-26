Left Menu

Alzheimer's Patient Brutally Assaulted by Caregiver

A 55-year-old Alzheimer's patient, Sasidharan Pillai, was allegedly assaulted by his caregiver, Vishnu, who was arrested and charged under the law. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows Vishnu dragging Pillai across the floor at his home. Police continue to investigate the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:53 IST
Alzheimer's Patient Brutally Assaulted by Caregiver
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident has come to light involving a 55-year-old Alzheimer's patient who was reportedly assaulted by his male caregiver at his home near Kodumon. The disturbing incident, which occurred three days ago, led to the arrest of Vishnu, the caregiver, who now faces charges under Section 118 for using dangerous weapons.

The victim's wife filed a complaint with the police, alleging that Vishnu assaulted her husband, Sasidharan Pillai, with a stick and a belt, inflicting serious injuries on him. The brutality was uncovered after local doctors became suspicious and reviewed footage from a CCTV camera installed inside the house.

The video evidence, which has been aired on various TV channels, allegedly shows the caregiver dragging the victim across the floor, causing his head to hit the staircase. Pillai is currently receiving treatment in the ICU of a local hospital. Meanwhile, police have launched a thorough investigation, spurred by claims that the caregiver was disgruntled over instructions from the patient's wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025