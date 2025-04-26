Alzheimer's Patient Brutally Assaulted by Caregiver

A shocking incident has come to light involving a 55-year-old Alzheimer's patient who was reportedly assaulted by his male caregiver at his home near Kodumon. The disturbing incident, which occurred three days ago, led to the arrest of Vishnu, the caregiver, who now faces charges under Section 118 for using dangerous weapons.

The victim's wife filed a complaint with the police, alleging that Vishnu assaulted her husband, Sasidharan Pillai, with a stick and a belt, inflicting serious injuries on him. The brutality was uncovered after local doctors became suspicious and reviewed footage from a CCTV camera installed inside the house.

The video evidence, which has been aired on various TV channels, allegedly shows the caregiver dragging the victim across the floor, causing his head to hit the staircase. Pillai is currently receiving treatment in the ICU of a local hospital. Meanwhile, police have launched a thorough investigation, spurred by claims that the caregiver was disgruntled over instructions from the patient's wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)