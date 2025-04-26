Gujarat's Major Sweep: Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

The Gujarat police have launched a major crackdown, detaining more than 1,000 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, including women and children, in Ahmedabad and Surat. The operation, termed the largest of its kind by Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, aims to deport those found staying unlawfully.

The apprehension includes 890 individuals in Ahmedabad and 134 in Surat, with authorities urging illegal residents to surrender voluntarily or face arrest and deportation. Sanghavi emphasized legal consequences for those providing shelter to these immigrants, highlighting the state's commitment to eliminating unlawful residency.

The detainees allegedly used fake documents originating from West Bengal to settle in India. The minister also pointed out the involvement of some in illicit activities, including links to drug cartels and human trafficking. The government is coordinating with central agencies for expedited deportation and investigating document forgery networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)