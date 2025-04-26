Left Menu

Trump and Zelenskiy's Productive Rome Meeting Amidst Ukraine-Russia Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy met in Rome during Pope Francis's funeral. Their meeting, described as productive, focused on Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations. Differences persist between the U.S. and Ukraine on recognizing Crimea as Russian. Zehlenskiy donned a military-style outfit, maintaining solidarity with Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:56 IST
In a pivotal meeting on Saturday in Rome, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in discussions characterized as 'very productive' by a White House official. The meeting occurred as both attended the funeral of Pope Francis.

This meeting, their first since a contentious encounter in Washington, comes at a crucial juncture in the ongoing efforts to resolve the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Trump has been advocating for a ceasefire, highlighting recent productive talks between his envoy and Russian leadership, with a push for high-level dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow.

However, notable differences have arisen in the peace negotiations, as the Trump administration proposed recognizing Crimea as Russian territory, a stance Ukraine and European allies staunchly oppose. Additionally, disagreements over sanctions relief and security assurances for Ukraine remain unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

