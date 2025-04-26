Teen Arrested in Connection with Delhi Stabbing Case

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police have arrested a 19-year-old involved in a fatal stabbing that took place in 2024 in the Shahbad Dairy area. The accused, Sagar, is alleged to be part of a group that attacked victim Sunny, leading to his death.

The incident occurred on June 30, when a dispute erupted between Sunny and several individuals, including Sagar and Ajay. As tensions rose, Sunny was repeatedly stabbed, resulting in his death. The conflict traces back to a longstanding disagreement between Sunny and Ajay.

Law enforcement has filed charges under multiple sections, including murder and rioting, as they continue to track down other suspects. Sagar's arrest followed a tip-off about his whereabouts, with investigations revealing that Ajay was responsible for the stabbing.

(With inputs from agencies.)