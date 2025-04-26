Left Menu

Teen Arrested in Connection with Delhi Stabbing Case

A 19-year-old named Sagar was arrested in Delhi for his involvement in the stabbing death of a man named Sunny in 2024. The altercation was linked to a previous dispute. The police are continuing their efforts to apprehend the other suspects involved in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:15 IST
Teen Arrested in Connection with Delhi Stabbing Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police have arrested a 19-year-old involved in a fatal stabbing that took place in 2024 in the Shahbad Dairy area. The accused, Sagar, is alleged to be part of a group that attacked victim Sunny, leading to his death.

The incident occurred on June 30, when a dispute erupted between Sunny and several individuals, including Sagar and Ajay. As tensions rose, Sunny was repeatedly stabbed, resulting in his death. The conflict traces back to a longstanding disagreement between Sunny and Ajay.

Law enforcement has filed charges under multiple sections, including murder and rioting, as they continue to track down other suspects. Sagar's arrest followed a tip-off about his whereabouts, with investigations revealing that Ajay was responsible for the stabbing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025