Teen Arrested in Connection with Delhi Stabbing Case
A 19-year-old named Sagar was arrested in Delhi for his involvement in the stabbing death of a man named Sunny in 2024. The altercation was linked to a previous dispute. The police are continuing their efforts to apprehend the other suspects involved in the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police have arrested a 19-year-old involved in a fatal stabbing that took place in 2024 in the Shahbad Dairy area. The accused, Sagar, is alleged to be part of a group that attacked victim Sunny, leading to his death.
The incident occurred on June 30, when a dispute erupted between Sunny and several individuals, including Sagar and Ajay. As tensions rose, Sunny was repeatedly stabbed, resulting in his death. The conflict traces back to a longstanding disagreement between Sunny and Ajay.
Law enforcement has filed charges under multiple sections, including murder and rioting, as they continue to track down other suspects. Sagar's arrest followed a tip-off about his whereabouts, with investigations revealing that Ajay was responsible for the stabbing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
