Lawyers Unite: A Call for Global Peace Initiative

In a fervent appeal, Attorney General R Venkataramani called for a global 'Lawyers for Peace' initiative during a virtual meeting organized by the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF). The meeting was convened to denounce a heinous terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

Venkataramani stressed the non-negotiable stance against terrorism, which he stated must be eradicated for peace, friendship, love, and compassion to thrive globally. He emphasized that no acts of terror could be justified by faith or religion and urged worldwide unity.

SILF members expressed full support for actions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ensuring justice for the victims. SILF President Lalit Bhasin highlighted the importance of national and global solidarity in these testing times.

