Lawyers Unite: A Call for Global Peace Initiative
Attorney General R Venkataramani proposed a 'Lawyers for Peace' initiative during an online meeting by the Society of Indian Law Firms to condemn the Pahalgam terrorist attacks. He emphasized that terrorism cannot be justified by religion and urged for global cooperation to achieve peace.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent appeal, Attorney General R Venkataramani called for a global 'Lawyers for Peace' initiative during a virtual meeting organized by the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF). The meeting was convened to denounce a heinous terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam.
Venkataramani stressed the non-negotiable stance against terrorism, which he stated must be eradicated for peace, friendship, love, and compassion to thrive globally. He emphasized that no acts of terror could be justified by faith or religion and urged worldwide unity.
SILF members expressed full support for actions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ensuring justice for the victims. SILF President Lalit Bhasin highlighted the importance of national and global solidarity in these testing times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fortifying NH-44: Indian Army's Tactical Edge Against Terrorism
Dubai Summit Highlights Bilateral Ties, Inclusivity, and Global Unity
Expo 2025 Osaka: A Vision for Global Unity Amidst Challenges
Building Bridges: US and Pakistan Forge Stronger Ties Amid Terrorism Challenges
Pakistan played double game in Afghanistan; terrorism industry promoted by Pak came back to bite it: EAM Jaishankar in Gujarat.