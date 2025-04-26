Left Menu

Lawyers Unite: A Call for Global Peace Initiative

Attorney General R Venkataramani proposed a 'Lawyers for Peace' initiative during an online meeting by the Society of Indian Law Firms to condemn the Pahalgam terrorist attacks. He emphasized that terrorism cannot be justified by religion and urged for global cooperation to achieve peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:33 IST
Lawyers Unite: A Call for Global Peace Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal, Attorney General R Venkataramani called for a global 'Lawyers for Peace' initiative during a virtual meeting organized by the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF). The meeting was convened to denounce a heinous terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

Venkataramani stressed the non-negotiable stance against terrorism, which he stated must be eradicated for peace, friendship, love, and compassion to thrive globally. He emphasized that no acts of terror could be justified by faith or religion and urged worldwide unity.

SILF members expressed full support for actions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ensuring justice for the victims. SILF President Lalit Bhasin highlighted the importance of national and global solidarity in these testing times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025