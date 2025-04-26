Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Arrests Rock I-T Faceless Scheme

A Delhi court has sent two individuals linked to a scam involving the Faceless Assessment Scheme to CBI custody. The accused, including a deputy commissioner, allegedly promised favorable orders for pending tax cases in exchange for bribes, undermining the scheme's integrity and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:27 IST
A Delhi court has ordered a deputy commissioner from the income tax department and a chartered accountant into three days of CBI custody following their arrest for allegedly compromising the Faceless Assessment Scheme.

The court, presided over by Principal District & Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandana, heard that Deputy Commissioner Vijayendra R and DK Agarwal were apprehended after a February FIR revealed a scam within the I-T department's faceless scheme.

The CBI has requested a seven-day remand, arguing the need to explore further conspiracy. Defense for Vijayendra contested, noting the officer's 2024 suspension and lack of prior investigation calls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

