Political Rhetoric: Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Recycled Speeches

The Congress criticized the Narendra Modi government following President Droupadi Murmu's Parliament address, calling it a recycled ritual lacking truth. The opposition highlighted the lack of goals for 'Viksit Bharat' and decried dismantling MGNREGA. They demanded the repeal of the new VB-G RAM G Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government, criticizing what it calls a lackluster and repetitive address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of Parliament. Party leaders claim that the government's speeches are recycled annually, lacking in truth and accountability.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress President, questioned the efficacy of the 'Viksit Bharat' slogan, citing a lack of goals and timelines. Kharge also accused the government of harming the poor by dismantling MGNREGA, an essential source of livelihood for millions.

The opposition has called for a repeal of the newly introduced VB-G RAM G Act, citing its inadequacies. Meanwhile, President Murmu emphasized the government's commitment to reforms, listing initiatives to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

