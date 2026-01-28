The Congress has launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government, criticizing what it calls a lackluster and repetitive address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of Parliament. Party leaders claim that the government's speeches are recycled annually, lacking in truth and accountability.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress President, questioned the efficacy of the 'Viksit Bharat' slogan, citing a lack of goals and timelines. Kharge also accused the government of harming the poor by dismantling MGNREGA, an essential source of livelihood for millions.

The opposition has called for a repeal of the newly introduced VB-G RAM G Act, citing its inadequacies. Meanwhile, President Murmu emphasized the government's commitment to reforms, listing initiatives to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)