Delhi Cracks Down on Overstaying Pakistani Nationals Amid Rising Tensions

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood urges citizens to help identify Pakistani nationals overstaying in Delhi. This follows India's revocation of most Pakistani visas. Sood emphasizes security concerns and seeks public cooperation to report suspicious overstays for coordinated deportation with relevant agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of escalating diplomatic tensions, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood has called upon citizens to aid in identifying Pakistani nationals who are overstaying their welcome in the capital. In a statement released on Saturday, Sood urged residents to immediately inform the nearest police station if they suspect any Pakistani nationals of illegal overstaying.

This appeal follows India's decision on Thursday to revoke all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, except for Long Term, Diplomatic, and Official visas, effective April 27. The measures come in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which tragically claimed 26 lives, primarily tourists. The government has given Pakistani nationals a deadline from April 26 to April 29 to exit the country, with no new visas to be issued thereafter.

Sood's statement further highlighted the Delhi government's agreement with the central government's security concerns. He emphasized the importance of public cooperation in relaying any information about suspected overstays to law enforcement agencies, ensuring a coordinated effort for the deportation of illegal residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

