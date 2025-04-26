Left Menu

Historic Vatican Meeting: Trump and Zelenskiy Seek Peace Amidst Russian Conflict

During Pope Francis's funeral in Rome, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy met in a significant one-on-one discussion aimed at ending the ongoing conflict with Russia. Despite past tensions, their interaction was labeled 'very productive,' sparking renewed hope for a peaceful resolution.

In a remarkable diplomatic encounter, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy met in Vatican City's St. Peter's Basilica to discuss peace efforts regarding the ongoing war with Russia. This meeting took place during the funeral of Pope Francis, who had been a staunch advocate for peace.

The brief yet pivotal meeting, described as 'very productive' by a White House spokesperson, is seen as a potential turning point in the arduous peace negotiations. Both leaders conversed intently without aides, highlighting the gravity and confidentiality of their discussion.

After their meeting, Trump issued a tough critique of Russian President Vladimir Putin on social media, underscoring the urgency of halting missile strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine. This marked a notable shift in Trump's rhetoric, previously more conciliatory towards Putin. Meanwhile, Zelenskiy expressed optimism about the outcomes from their meeting.

