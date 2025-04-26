Ministry of Cooperation and Swiggy Instamart Sign MoU to Boost Cooperative Market Access

In a landmark move to strengthen India's cooperative sector, the Ministry of Cooperation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swiggy Instamart on Friday, 25 April 2025. The signing ceremony was graced by the Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani. The MoU was formally signed by Shri Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, and Shri D.K. Verma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation.

This strategic partnership is aimed at enabling cooperative dairy and other cooperative products to seamlessly enter the digital marketplace, tapping into a broad, tech-savvy customer base across India.

Empowering Cooperatives with Digital Access

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and with the dynamic guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah, the Ministry of Cooperation has undertaken over 60 initiatives to revitalize and modernize the cooperative sector. One of the Ministry’s key focuses has been to enhance market access for cooperative products, particularly organic produce under the "Bharat Organics" brand and high-quality dairy items.

Through this MoU, cooperative products will now be showcased on Swiggy's e-commerce and q-commerce platforms, significantly broadening their reach. By making cooperative goods easily accessible online, the Ministry hopes to integrate traditional cooperative enterprises with modern consumer demands and purchasing behaviors.

Highlights of the Partnership

Dedicated Category for Cooperatives : Swiggy Instamart will introduce a special "Cooperative" category to highlight and promote products developed by cooperatives, such as organic foods, dairy items, millets, handicrafts, and more.

Marketing and Capacity Building Support : Swiggy will collaborate with the Ministry to assist cooperative brands in marketing, promotion, and technological adoption. Capacity-building initiatives will also be launched to strengthen the cooperatives' digital and operational capabilities.

Preferred Access and Visibility : Cooperative products will enjoy preferential positioning on the platform, ensuring better visibility to new-age consumers.

Awareness Campaign for International Year of Cooperation: In alignment with the United Nations' declaration of 2025 as the "International Year of Cooperation," Swiggy and the Ministry will jointly launch a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about the cooperative movement and promote cooperative-made products.

Strengthening Infrastructure: Launch of NCOL Facility

Further emphasizing the Ministry's commitment to uplifting the cooperative sector, Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani inaugurated a state-of-the-art packaging facility for the National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL) in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on 24 April 2025.

The NCOL facility specializes in the packaging of pulses and a wide range of organic food products. Equipped with modern technology, it upholds the highest standards of hygiene and quality, ensuring that consumers receive safe, organic, and premium-grade produce.

This facility is poised to play a critical role in enhancing the supply chain infrastructure for organic cooperative products, boosting their competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

A Step Towards Cooperative Empowerment

The collaboration between the Ministry of Cooperation and Swiggy Instamart marks a major step towards bridging the gap between traditional cooperative organizations and the modern marketplace. By leveraging Swiggy’s expansive digital platform and marketing expertise, cooperative products will gain a strong foothold in the competitive online retail space.

As India celebrates the International Year of Cooperation, these initiatives are expected to set a benchmark in showcasing the power of collective enterprise and community-driven growth models, rooted deeply in India’s socio-economic fabric.