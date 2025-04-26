High Court Mandates Judicial Training for Kanpur Nagar Judge

The Allahabad High Court has taken decisive action against an Additional District Judge in Kanpur Nagar who demonstrated an inability to write coherent judgments.

Justice Neeraj Tiwari issued an order for Judge Amit Verma to attend a three-month training program at the Judicial Training and Research Institute in Lucknow.

This ruling followed a petition by Munni Devi, highlighting inadequate reasoning in Verma's verdict on her tenancy dispute amendment application.

