Left Menu

High Court Mandates Judicial Training for Kanpur Nagar Judge

The Allahabad High Court has ordered Additional District Judge Amit Verma to undergo a three-month training at a judicial institute due to his inadequate judgment writing. The decision follows a petition from Munni Devi, whose request in a tenancy dispute was rejected without clear reasoning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:10 IST
High Court Mandates Judicial Training for Kanpur Nagar Judge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has taken decisive action against an Additional District Judge in Kanpur Nagar who demonstrated an inability to write coherent judgments.

Justice Neeraj Tiwari issued an order for Judge Amit Verma to attend a three-month training program at the Judicial Training and Research Institute in Lucknow.

This ruling followed a petition by Munni Devi, highlighting inadequate reasoning in Verma's verdict on her tenancy dispute amendment application.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025