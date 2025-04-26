Airlines Ordered to Boost Passenger Care Amid Flight Delays from Airspace Closures

In response to widespread international airspace closures and newly imposed overflight restrictions, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a comprehensive and urgent directive to all Indian airline operators. The new mandate requires immediate implementation of enhanced passenger handling measures to ensure comfort, safety, and full regulatory compliance, as many flights are now subject to longer durations and potential technical stopovers.

This move follows significant disruptions in global flight operations, with airlines forced to reroute services across continents, often adding several hours to planned flight times. The DGCA’s intervention seeks to proactively manage the passenger experience and mitigate operational challenges during this evolving aviation scenario.

Key Directives for Airlines

The DGCA outlined several specific measures that airlines must adhere to without exception:

1. Transparent Passenger Communication

Airlines are now required to proactively inform passengers about any rerouted journeys, extended travel times, and scheduled or unscheduled technical halts. This communication must take place:

At Check-In: Verbal notifications and printed advisories must be provided.

During Boarding: Gate announcements must highlight route and timing changes.

Through Digital Channels: SMS alerts, app notifications, and emails should be utilized for real-time updates.

Such transparency is critical to managing expectations and reducing passenger frustration.

2. Enhanced In-Flight Services

Catering services must be revised based on the actual "block time" — the total duration from aircraft movement at the departure gate to arrival at the destination gate, including any stops. Airlines must:

Increase food and beverage supplies proportionally to the new flight duration.

Ensure special meal requests are honored even during technical halts.

Maintain abundant supplies of drinking water and essential in-flight comfort kits.

In-flight crews are advised to monitor passenger needs closely, especially during extended airborne periods and ground halts.

3. Medical Preparedness

Carriers must bolster onboard medical resources, including:

Expanding the range and quantity of medical supplies.

Training cabin crew to manage extended flight-related health emergencies.

Coordinating with airports designated for technical halts to ensure swift access to emergency medical services if needed.

Preemptive medical planning will be vital, given the potential for passenger fatigue and health complications during longer journeys.

4. Customer Support and Compensation Readiness

Call centers, airport customer service desks, and ground operations must:

Be fully staffed and trained to manage surges in passenger queries.

Offer assistance for rebooking, missed connections, and lost baggage.

Process compensation or provide accommodations promptly in accordance with the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) for passenger rights.

Airlines are reminded that any failure to assist affected passengers promptly could lead to additional regulatory scrutiny.

5. Seamless Operational Coordination

All departments—flight operations, ground handling, inflight services, medical response units, and customer care—must collaborate closely to:

Anticipate delays and manage aircraft turnaround times effectively.

Handle technical halts efficiently with minimum passenger inconvenience.

Ensure pilots and crew members are well-briefed about updated protocols.

Integrated team efforts are essential to maintain high service standards despite operational difficulties.

Strict Compliance and Regulatory Enforcement

The DGCA has made it clear that these measures are mandatory and non-compliance will attract strict regulatory action under the applicable Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). Routine inspections and surprise audits will be conducted to ensure enforcement of these protocols. Airlines have been instructed to implement these changes immediately and continue until further notice, pending stabilization of international airspace conditions.

The civil aviation authority emphasized that the safety and well-being of passengers must remain paramount during this turbulent period for the aviation sector.