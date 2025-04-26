Amit Shah Demands Heightened Security in Delhi Post Terror Alert
Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to address security concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack. Shah directed heightened security measures, including night patrols, and emphasized that no Pakistan national should reside in Delhi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Saturday, intensifying security protocols in the capital following the Pahalgam terror attack. The discussion was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs, officials confirmed.
During the half-hour meeting, Commissioner Arora briefed Shah about the current law and order status in Delhi. Shah instructed increased security presence to prevent any potential incidents and ordered that any Pakistani nationals residing in the city be identified and addressed.
In response to the terror threat, senior police officials confirmed heightened night vigils and increased foot patrols around the city to maintain peace and security.
