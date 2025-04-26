Left Menu

Amit Shah Demands Heightened Security in Delhi Post Terror Alert

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to address security concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack. Shah directed heightened security measures, including night patrols, and emphasized that no Pakistan national should reside in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:08 IST
Amit Shah Demands Heightened Security in Delhi Post Terror Alert
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Saturday, intensifying security protocols in the capital following the Pahalgam terror attack. The discussion was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs, officials confirmed.

During the half-hour meeting, Commissioner Arora briefed Shah about the current law and order status in Delhi. Shah instructed increased security presence to prevent any potential incidents and ordered that any Pakistani nationals residing in the city be identified and addressed.

In response to the terror threat, senior police officials confirmed heightened night vigils and increased foot patrols around the city to maintain peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025