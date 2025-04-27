Left Menu

High-Stakes Espionage: Arrest in Moscow General's Car Bomb Assassination

Russia's Federal Security Service arrested Ignat Kuzin for his role in the car bomb assassination of Lt Gen Yaroslav Moskalik, a senior Russian military official involved in Ukraine peace talks. Kuzin allegedly planted an explosive in Moskalik's car, following the orders of Ukraine's secret service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-04-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 00:22 IST
High-Stakes Espionage: Arrest in Moscow General's Car Bomb Assassination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has apprehended a man linked to the assassination of Lt Gen Yaroslav Moskalik, a senior figure in the Russian armed forces, who was killed by a car bomb in Balashikha, near Moscow.

Identified as Ignat Kuzin, the suspect is alleged to have planted an explosive device in Moskalik's vehicle after procuring the components from a hidden cache. Kuzin reportedly used a Volkswagen Golf car for the operation.

Sources claim that Kuzin acted under the instruction of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU). This marks the second assassination of a top Russian general attributed to Ukrainian agents in Moscow, following the December killing of Lt Gen Igor Kirillov.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025