High-Stakes Espionage: Arrest in Moscow General's Car Bomb Assassination
Russia's Federal Security Service arrested Ignat Kuzin for his role in the car bomb assassination of Lt Gen Yaroslav Moskalik, a senior Russian military official involved in Ukraine peace talks. Kuzin allegedly planted an explosive in Moskalik's car, following the orders of Ukraine's secret service.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has apprehended a man linked to the assassination of Lt Gen Yaroslav Moskalik, a senior figure in the Russian armed forces, who was killed by a car bomb in Balashikha, near Moscow.
Identified as Ignat Kuzin, the suspect is alleged to have planted an explosive device in Moskalik's vehicle after procuring the components from a hidden cache. Kuzin reportedly used a Volkswagen Golf car for the operation.
Sources claim that Kuzin acted under the instruction of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU). This marks the second assassination of a top Russian general attributed to Ukrainian agents in Moscow, following the December killing of Lt Gen Igor Kirillov.
(With inputs from agencies.)
