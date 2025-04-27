High-Stakes Espionage: Arrest in Moscow General's Car Bomb Assassination

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has apprehended a man linked to the assassination of Lt Gen Yaroslav Moskalik, a senior figure in the Russian armed forces, who was killed by a car bomb in Balashikha, near Moscow.

Identified as Ignat Kuzin, the suspect is alleged to have planted an explosive device in Moskalik's vehicle after procuring the components from a hidden cache. Kuzin reportedly used a Volkswagen Golf car for the operation.

Sources claim that Kuzin acted under the instruction of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU). This marks the second assassination of a top Russian general attributed to Ukrainian agents in Moscow, following the December killing of Lt Gen Igor Kirillov.

