Left Menu

Immigration Arrest Shakes U.S. Naval Base in Key West

A Coast Guardsman's wife was detained at US Naval Air Station Key West by federal authorities, flagged during routine checks due to an expired work visa. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted the arrest with cooperation from Naval and Coast Guard officials. Her country of origin remains undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 05:43 IST
Immigration Arrest Shakes U.S. Naval Base in Key West
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A dramatic immigration arrest occurred at US Naval Air Station Key West when the wife of a Coast Guardsman was detained by federal immigration authorities during a routine security check. Officials confirmed her work visa expired in 2017, leading to her removal order.

The woman, not a member of the Coast Guard, was flagged when she and her husband attempted to obtain a pass for base access. Homeland Security Investigations took her into custody, leveraging cooperation from Naval and Coast Guard security personnel.

The incident, according to a US official, is not part of a wider immigration crackdown under the Trump administration, which has prioritized such arrests nationwide. The woman remains in detention, with federal agencies withholding further details about her identity and origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025