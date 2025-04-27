Immigration Arrest Shakes U.S. Naval Base in Key West

A dramatic immigration arrest occurred at US Naval Air Station Key West when the wife of a Coast Guardsman was detained by federal immigration authorities during a routine security check. Officials confirmed her work visa expired in 2017, leading to her removal order.

The woman, not a member of the Coast Guard, was flagged when she and her husband attempted to obtain a pass for base access. Homeland Security Investigations took her into custody, leveraging cooperation from Naval and Coast Guard security personnel.

The incident, according to a US official, is not part of a wider immigration crackdown under the Trump administration, which has prioritized such arrests nationwide. The woman remains in detention, with federal agencies withholding further details about her identity and origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)