Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Tightens Security for J&K Students Amid Intensified Indo-Pak Tensions

Amid rising tensions following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has instructed officials to ensure the safety of Jammu and Kashmir students in the state. Additionally, directives were issued for Pakistani nationals to leave as per the Union Home Ministry's guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-04-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 10:41 IST
Madhya Pradesh Tightens Security for J&K Students Amid Intensified Indo-Pak Tensions
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urged officials to ensure the safety of students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in the state.

During a high-level law-and-order meeting, Yadav instructed that all Pakistani nationals, except those with long-term, diplomatic, and official visas, should leave Madhya Pradesh in accordance with the Union Home Ministry's directives.

Amid escalating Indo-Pak tensions, the MEA has reinforced its stance, mandating Pakistani nationals to exit India before visa expiration, affecting 228 individuals in Madhya Pradesh by April 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025