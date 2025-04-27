Madhya Pradesh Tightens Security for J&K Students Amid Intensified Indo-Pak Tensions

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urged officials to ensure the safety of students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in the state.

During a high-level law-and-order meeting, Yadav instructed that all Pakistani nationals, except those with long-term, diplomatic, and official visas, should leave Madhya Pradesh in accordance with the Union Home Ministry's directives.

Amid escalating Indo-Pak tensions, the MEA has reinforced its stance, mandating Pakistani nationals to exit India before visa expiration, affecting 228 individuals in Madhya Pradesh by April 27.

