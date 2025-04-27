Cross-Border Infiltration: Arrests Made at Agartala Station
Four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at Agartala railway station for illegally entering India. Five individuals from Tripura were also detained for facilitating this entry. The detainees, lacking valid travel documents, were sent for police remand. A wider investigation involving joint security forces is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have detained four Bangladeshi nationals at Agartala railway station for allegedly entering India illegally. The arrests were made as the individuals attempted to board a train bound for Kolkata.
In addition, five locals from Tripura were apprehended for allegedly aiding the Bangladeshi nationals' entry without proper documentation. All nine individuals are currently under judicial scrutiny.
Joint operations by BSF and railway police in the Sepahijala district also led to the capture of suspected human traffickers believed to have facilitated the infiltration. Investigations continue as law enforcement seeks to uncover the extent of this cross-border operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Delhi for Human Trafficking Involvement
Tripura Police Cracks Human Trafficking Racket with Key Arrests
Israeli Authorities Bust Major Human Trafficking Ring in Jerusalem
Undercover Spa Exposed: Thane Police Busts Human Trafficking Racket
Battling the Shadows: Internet Blackouts Target Human Trafficking in Southeast Asia