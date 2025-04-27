Left Menu

Cross-Border Infiltration: Arrests Made at Agartala Station

Four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at Agartala railway station for illegally entering India. Five individuals from Tripura were also detained for facilitating this entry. The detainees, lacking valid travel documents, were sent for police remand. A wider investigation involving joint security forces is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 27-04-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 10:50 IST
Authorities have detained four Bangladeshi nationals at Agartala railway station for allegedly entering India illegally. The arrests were made as the individuals attempted to board a train bound for Kolkata.

In addition, five locals from Tripura were apprehended for allegedly aiding the Bangladeshi nationals' entry without proper documentation. All nine individuals are currently under judicial scrutiny.

Joint operations by BSF and railway police in the Sepahijala district also led to the capture of suspected human traffickers believed to have facilitated the infiltration. Investigations continue as law enforcement seeks to uncover the extent of this cross-border operation.

