Cross-Border Infiltration: Arrests Made at Agartala Station

Authorities have detained four Bangladeshi nationals at Agartala railway station for allegedly entering India illegally. The arrests were made as the individuals attempted to board a train bound for Kolkata.

In addition, five locals from Tripura were apprehended for allegedly aiding the Bangladeshi nationals' entry without proper documentation. All nine individuals are currently under judicial scrutiny.

Joint operations by BSF and railway police in the Sepahijala district also led to the capture of suspected human traffickers believed to have facilitated the infiltration. Investigations continue as law enforcement seeks to uncover the extent of this cross-border operation.

