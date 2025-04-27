Left Menu

Unraveling the 'Love Jihad' Extortion Plot: Two Arrested

Two individuals were arrested for allegedly fabricating a 'love jihad' case to extort over Rs 1 lakh. The false accusations involved a fabricated rape charge and forced religious conversion. The case was meant to defraud Babar alias Sonu. Police are searching for the woman involved in the plot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-04-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 11:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have apprehended two individuals accused of orchestrating a scheme to falsely accuse a man of 'love jihad' while extorting more than Rs 1 lakh from him.

According to officials, the alleged incident transpired in the Ladhowala area within the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station, where a woman claimed she was raped and coerced into religious conversion by a man pretending to be Hindu. The man also allegedly recorded a video under the guise of marriage.

Circle Officer Raju Kumar revealed that investigative efforts have indicated the 'love jihad' claims were unfounded. The woman, along with the accused Shahnawaz and Sadakat, conspired to extort money from Babar alias Sonu. Shahnawaz and Sadakat have been detained, while the police continue to search for the woman involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

