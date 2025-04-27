Maharashtra Scandal: Aide Arrested in Sarpanch Murder Case Faces Health Crisis
Walmik Karad, linked to the Maharashtra political circle, is arrested for sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder and is currently hospitalized after a panic attack. The grim circumstances center around an extortion plot involving an energy firm. Seven individuals are detained under the stringent MCOCA.
Walmik Karad, a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics due to his association with former minister Dhananjay Munde, was detained over the shocking abduction and murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.
Recently, Karad faced health complications, experiencing a panic attack at Beed prison, prompting medical intervention after his sugar levels plummeted.
The grisly murder was allegedly tied to Deshmukh's stand against an extortion scheme targeting an energy company, revealing a complex web of crime involving multiple individuals detained under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
