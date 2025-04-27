Maharashtra Scandal: Aide Arrested in Sarpanch Murder Case Faces Health Crisis

Walmik Karad, a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics due to his association with former minister Dhananjay Munde, was detained over the shocking abduction and murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Recently, Karad faced health complications, experiencing a panic attack at Beed prison, prompting medical intervention after his sugar levels plummeted.

The grisly murder was allegedly tied to Deshmukh's stand against an extortion scheme targeting an energy company, revealing a complex web of crime involving multiple individuals detained under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

(With inputs from agencies.)