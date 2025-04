Blast in Bandar Abbas: Russia Extends Aid to Iran

In the wake of a devastating explosion in Iran's largest port, Bandar Abbas, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stepped forward, offering assistance to the affected region, according to Russia's RIA news.

The blast, which occurred on Saturday, is suspected to have been triggered by chemical materials. Iranian state media reports indicate that the incident claimed the lives of at least 18 individuals and left more than 700 injured.

This humanitarian gesture marks a significant moment in Russian-Iranian relations, as both nations navigate the repercussions of this tragedy.

