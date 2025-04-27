Explosive Cache Uncovered: Security Foils Maoist Plans in Chhattisgarh

Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district have made a significant find, recovering nine improvised explosive devices from two Maoist dumps hidden in forested terrain, police reported on Sunday.

The operation, undertaken by the District Reserve Guard and Chhattisgarh Armed Force, both units integral to the state police, occurred in the forests around Chamenda and Salhebhat villages. Acting on intelligence concerning Naxalite activity, the forces discovered the dumps approximately 100 kilometers from the district headquarters.

Among the recovered items were three cooker bombs, three IEDs hidden in milk powder boxes, two pipe bombs, a tiffin bomb, a walkie-talkie, and various daily necessities. The explosive materials were concealed in two plastic drums, strategically placed to avoid detection. The operation highlights ongoing tactics used by Maoists, who frequently install IEDs along forest routes to target security while on patrol.

