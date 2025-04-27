Left Menu

Explosive Cache Uncovered: Security Foils Maoist Plans in Chhattisgarh

Authorities in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district have recovered nine improvised explosive devices from two hidden Maoist dumps. The operation, conducted by the District Reserve Guard and Chhattisgarh Armed Force, also uncovered other materials, as part of an ongoing effort to counter insurgent activities in the region's forests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhamtari | Updated: 27-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 15:40 IST
Explosive Cache Uncovered: Security Foils Maoist Plans in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district have made a significant find, recovering nine improvised explosive devices from two Maoist dumps hidden in forested terrain, police reported on Sunday.

The operation, undertaken by the District Reserve Guard and Chhattisgarh Armed Force, both units integral to the state police, occurred in the forests around Chamenda and Salhebhat villages. Acting on intelligence concerning Naxalite activity, the forces discovered the dumps approximately 100 kilometers from the district headquarters.

Among the recovered items were three cooker bombs, three IEDs hidden in milk powder boxes, two pipe bombs, a tiffin bomb, a walkie-talkie, and various daily necessities. The explosive materials were concealed in two plastic drums, strategically placed to avoid detection. The operation highlights ongoing tactics used by Maoists, who frequently install IEDs along forest routes to target security while on patrol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025