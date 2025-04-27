Left Menu

Revenge-Driven Murder Shocks Nagar Kotwali

Two individuals, Raghvendra Tiwari and Mohit Verma, were apprehended for the murder of priest Shatrughan Dwivedi. The crime, driven by vengeance linked to a family elopement, took place in Nagar Kotwali. Authorities are actively searching for a third suspect. A pistol and motorcycle were confiscated from the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities apprehended two suspects on Sunday implicated in the revenge-driven murder of a priest in Nagar Kotwali, according to local police.

The suspects, identified as Raghvendra Tiwari and Mohit Verma, were found in possession of an illegal .315 bore pistol and a motorcycle used during the crime.

Superintendent Vikas Kumar reported that the murder of Khalwa Mohalla priest, Shatrughan Dwivedi, on Thursday was an act of retribution. The killing was sparked by the elopement of Tiwari's sister with Vivek Dwivedi, prompting Tiwari to seek revenge on the cousin, Shatrughan. A third suspect remains at large, with a reward offered for information leading to their capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

