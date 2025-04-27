Anurag Thakur Advocates Forest Fire Prevention Campaign

BJP MP Anurag Thakur has directed the forest department to collaborate with self-help groups for an awareness campaign to prevent forest fires, as the dry season approaches.

He emphasized the importance of moving beyond paperwork to achieve tangible results in development projects, during a review meeting under the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha). He stressed addressing water scarcity in rural areas with action plans from the Rural Development and Jal Shakti departments to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply.

Thakur also addressed infrastructure issues, urging expedited resolution of parking and drainage at AIIMS Bilaspur and pushed for land identification for a Kendriya Vidyalaya. Moreover, he directed railway officials to consider public grievances about damages from expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)