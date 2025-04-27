Mysterious Death in Abandoned Car Puzzles Jhansi Police

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi are investigating the mysterious death of a man found in an abandoned car in the Mauranipur area. Officers were alerted to the vehicle near Bariyabair crossing on Khajuraho Road, where they discovered the deceased.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Jaspreet Singh from Dabra, Madhya Pradesh, was found on the driver's seat with an empty liquor bottle, suggesting possible suffocation due to closed conditions, according to preliminary investigations.

A domestic dispute preceding his departure adds layers to the case, as authorities work to figure out why Singh ended up 150 kilometers from home. The body has been sent for post-mortem as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)