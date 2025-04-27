Mass Exodus: Pakistani Nationals Leave India Amid Strained Relations

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, 509 Pakistani nationals, including diplomats, were ordered to depart from India. This move followed the Pahalgam terror incident on April 22, which claimed 26 lives and was connected to Pakistan-based terrorists.

The exodus of Pakistani citizens, who mainly exited via the Attari-Wagah border, came as India's government canceled short-term visas, citing security concerns. Meanwhile, 745 Indians, some of them diplomats, returned from Pakistan in a reciprocal move.

This development marks yet another downturn in the already fraught relations between the neighboring nations, with measures including visa cancellations and diplomatic exits escalating tensions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)