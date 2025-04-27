Left Menu

Mass Exodus: Pakistani Nationals Leave India Amid Strained Relations

Following the Pahalgam terror attack linked to Pakistan, India ordered 509 Pakistani nationals, including diplomats, to leave. Simultaneously, 745 Indians returned from Pakistan. The exit was primarily via the Attari-Wagah border. India cited security concerns due to the attack, straining diplomatic ties. The Pakistani citizens had various short-term visas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, 509 Pakistani nationals, including diplomats, were ordered to depart from India. This move followed the Pahalgam terror incident on April 22, which claimed 26 lives and was connected to Pakistan-based terrorists.

The exodus of Pakistani citizens, who mainly exited via the Attari-Wagah border, came as India's government canceled short-term visas, citing security concerns. Meanwhile, 745 Indians, some of them diplomats, returned from Pakistan in a reciprocal move.

This development marks yet another downturn in the already fraught relations between the neighboring nations, with measures including visa cancellations and diplomatic exits escalating tensions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

