Families Divide: Woman's Heartbreaking Border Battle

A woman from Meerut, married to a Pakistani national, faces a challenging predicament as she is denied re-entry into Pakistan due to holding an Indian passport. This ordeal unfolded at the Wagah border as her children, recognized as Pakistani citizens, were allowed to cross while she was stopped.

On Saturday, with her visa expiring, she expressed her distress about being unable to reunite with her husband and in-laws, who were waiting on the other side. Despite her children's desire to see their father, she couldn't permit them to go unaccompanied.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rakesh Kumar Mishra, confirmed that the woman had contacted the local police about the incident. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation for any new developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)