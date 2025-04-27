Families Divide: Woman's Heartbreaking Border Battle
A Meerut woman, married to a Pakistani, was denied re-entry into Pakistan due to her Indian passport. She and her two children, who hold Pakistani citizenship, were stopped at Wagah border. Her visa expired, and she was compelled to return without her family. Local authorities are involved.
A woman from Meerut, married to a Pakistani national, faces a challenging predicament as she is denied re-entry into Pakistan due to holding an Indian passport. This ordeal unfolded at the Wagah border as her children, recognized as Pakistani citizens, were allowed to cross while she was stopped.
On Saturday, with her visa expiring, she expressed her distress about being unable to reunite with her husband and in-laws, who were waiting on the other side. Despite her children's desire to see their father, she couldn't permit them to go unaccompanied.
Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rakesh Kumar Mishra, confirmed that the woman had contacted the local police about the incident. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation for any new developments.
