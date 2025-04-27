Military Drills Heighten Tensions: U.S. and Philippine Forces Conduct Live-Fire Exercises

U.S. and Philippine soldiers successfully intercepted drones using Stinger missiles during live-fire drills on Sunday. This event was part of the annual joint military exercises known as Balikatan, occurring amid heightened tensions with Beijing over the South China Sea's contested waters.

More than 14,000 military personnel from both nations are engaged in this year's exercises, which extend to May 9. They are intended to enhance mutual defense capabilities in response to regional security challenges. The drills, strongly criticized by China as provocative, are being conducted in Zambales, a Philippine province bordering the South China Sea.

Amid deteriorating relations between Beijing and Manila, the Philippines has noted increased Chinese maritime presence. While these exercises are framed as national defense rehearsals, they also mark significant new military trials, including the debut of the U.S. NMESIS anti-ship missile system in Asia.

