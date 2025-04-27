Military Drills Heighten Tensions: U.S. and Philippine Forces Conduct Live-Fire Exercises
U.S. and Philippine soldiers engaged in live-fire drills as part of the Balikatan exercises amid South China Sea tensions. Over 14,000 troops participated, focusing on simulated battle scenarios. The exercises drew China's criticism as Filipino forces reported 'illegal' Chinese maritime presence near disputed areas.
U.S. and Philippine soldiers successfully intercepted drones using Stinger missiles during live-fire drills on Sunday. This event was part of the annual joint military exercises known as Balikatan, occurring amid heightened tensions with Beijing over the South China Sea's contested waters.
More than 14,000 military personnel from both nations are engaged in this year's exercises, which extend to May 9. They are intended to enhance mutual defense capabilities in response to regional security challenges. The drills, strongly criticized by China as provocative, are being conducted in Zambales, a Philippine province bordering the South China Sea.
Amid deteriorating relations between Beijing and Manila, the Philippines has noted increased Chinese maritime presence. While these exercises are framed as national defense rehearsals, they also mark significant new military trials, including the debut of the U.S. NMESIS anti-ship missile system in Asia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and Africa Unite for AIKEYME: A Maritime Security Milestone
Tech Tariff Exemptions Relay Growth Amid U.S.-China Tensions
UK-China Tensions Rise Over British Steel Takeover
Cambodia's Controversial Deportations Highlight Taiwan-China Tensions
Britain Takes Charge of Steel: Secures Raw Materials Amid China Tensions