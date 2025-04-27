Family's Desperate Quest to Bring BSF Jawan Home from Pakistan

The wife of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu, detained by Pakistan Rangers after inadvertently crossing the border, is anxious for his return. Rajani Sahu, pregnant and distressed, plans to visit Ferozepur in Punjab to seek information and assistance from senior BSF officials.

Rajani, along with her son and three relatives, will fly to Chandigarh on Monday before heading to the border town of Ferozepur. Sahu, from West Bengal's Hooghly district, was posted with the 182nd battalion at the border when the incident occurred during an escort duty.

Indian and Pakistani forces held a meeting to secure Sahu's release, yet no update has been communicated. Rajani might continue to Delhi for government intervention. The Jawans' parents urge the government for urgent action.

(With inputs from agencies.)