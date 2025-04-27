Tragic Abduction and Assault Shocks Jajpur

An appalling incident unfolded in Odisha's Jajpur town, where a woman was reportedly kidnapped and subjected to a heinous crime, police reported. The victim hailed an auto-rickshaw to return home from work, which led to a nightmarish experience.

Instead of taking her safely home, the driver deviated to a deserted area, where accomplices awaited. The woman, in her late 20s, faced a brutal gang-rape by the driver and five others, who rendered her helpless and then inflicted multiple stab wounds before abandoning her.

Despite critical injuries, the woman managed to alert a passerby, leading to her hospitalization. The incident, which occurred on April 22, was only disclosed after her health saw improvement. Police are aggressively pursuing the culprits, with Inspector Sarat Chandra Patra stating efforts to apprehend them are in full swing.

(With inputs from agencies.)