Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives in Tirunelveli
A tragic car accident in Tirunelveli claimed six lives, including a child and two women, with several others injured. The crash occurred on the Nellai-Nagercoil road when a car lost control and crossed the median, hitting another vehicle. Authorities are investigating the incident.
Six individuals, including a child and two women, lost their lives while several others were injured in a devastating head-on collision between two cars in Tirunelveli district on Sunday, as confirmed by local police.
The accident took place when a car traveling on the Nellai-Nagercoil four-lane road lost control, crossed the median, and veered onto the opposite side of the road, resulting in an immediate collision with an oncoming vehicle.
Tragically, three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other three succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a nearby government hospital. Authorities, including District Collector Dr. R Sukumar, inspected the scene and assured that a thorough investigation is underway.
