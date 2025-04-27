Mumbai Police Crack Down on Rs 30 Crore Cyber Fraud Gang

In a sweeping crackdown, Mumbai Police have apprehended five individuals accused of orchestrating a vast Rs 30 crore cyber fraud operation. Authorities on Sunday disclosed that suspects had misled victims across multiple states by promising substantial returns on investments in stock markets and other financial schemes.

Originating from a cheating case filed in Vakola in January, the investigation spotlighted a complex network that potentially includes international conspirators and Hawala operators. A complainant initially reported a deception amounting to Rs 3.41 lakh, prompting the probe that uncovered the broader scam.

The detained individuals are identified as Rajkaransingh Prakashsingh Tanwar and Karan Singh Sengar from Jaipur, along with Shakib Ansari, Meraj Ansari, and Fuzail Ansari from Thane's Bhiwandi area. Police suggest that further arrests could ensue as the investigation progresses.

