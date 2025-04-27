Left Menu

Mumbai Police Crack Down on Rs 30 Crore Cyber Fraud Gang

Mumbai Police arrested five individuals involved in a massive Rs 30 crore cyber fraud scheme, targeting victims with promises of high returns and threats to block banking cards. The investigation began from a case in Vakola and may reveal further arrests due to potential international links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:13 IST
Mumbai Police Crack Down on Rs 30 Crore Cyber Fraud Gang
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping crackdown, Mumbai Police have apprehended five individuals accused of orchestrating a vast Rs 30 crore cyber fraud operation. Authorities on Sunday disclosed that suspects had misled victims across multiple states by promising substantial returns on investments in stock markets and other financial schemes.

Originating from a cheating case filed in Vakola in January, the investigation spotlighted a complex network that potentially includes international conspirators and Hawala operators. A complainant initially reported a deception amounting to Rs 3.41 lakh, prompting the probe that uncovered the broader scam.

The detained individuals are identified as Rajkaransingh Prakashsingh Tanwar and Karan Singh Sengar from Jaipur, along with Shakib Ansari, Meraj Ansari, and Fuzail Ansari from Thane's Bhiwandi area. Police suggest that further arrests could ensue as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025