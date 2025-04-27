Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandsaur | Updated: 27-04-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 23:04 IST
Tragic Road Accident in Mandsaur: 12 Dead After Van Plunges Into Well
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident unfolded in Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh, as a van carrying 13 individuals plunged into a water-filled well after hitting a motorbike, claiming 12 lives, authorities confirmed.

The mishap occurred in the Narayangarh police jurisdiction, prompting swift rescue operations led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local units.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced his sorrow over the incident and declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for each deceased's family. Meanwhile, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda indicated that the driver lost control, leading to the van's fateful plunge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

