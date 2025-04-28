Indus Waters Dispute: A Looming Crisis for Pakistan

LATIFABAD, Pakistan/NEW DELHI, April 27 (Reuters) - Pakistani farmer Homla Thakhur fears for his livelihood as the Indus River runs low amid scorching heat. His anxiety grows with India's recent move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, following a militant attack in Kashmir.

The treaty, crucial for Pakistan's agriculture, was halted by India, citing Pakistan's alleged support for cross-border terrorism. This disruption threatens to dry up water supplies vital for 80% of Pakistani farms, raising fears of a crisis akin to turning vast lands into a desert.

India aims to divert water for its own use through future infrastructure projects. Experts warn that Pakistan may face severe challenges beyond agriculture, risking impacts on electricity generation and the broader economy. Pakistan's response and strategic planning will be critical in the coming months.

