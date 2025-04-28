Safe Return Urged: Jharkhand Workers Abducted in Niger

Concerns have been raised in a Jharkhand village as residents urgently call upon the Indian government for the safe return of five workers reportedly abducted in Niger, a West African country. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for intervention to rescue the state's residents.

The families of Sanjay Mahto, Faljit Mahto, Raju Mahto, Chandrika Mahto, and Uttam Mahto, who were in Niger working with a power transmission company, anxiously await any information on their safety. The villagers, unable to make contact, were informed of the abduction by other Indians in Niger.

Recent reports of violence in the region raise concerns about the workers' safety. An attack in western Niger killed 12 soldiers and another recent assault by extremists took 44 civilian lives, highlighting the dangerous landscape currently engulfing the region.

